Shaan halts Guwahati concert mid-way after section of audience chastise singer for crooning Bengali song

Oct,30 2018 11:04:26 IST

Singer Shaan had to stop his concert mid-way after a section of the audience pelted stones and paper balls at him when he started singing a Bengali song at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on 28 October, according to Nagaland Post.

File image of Shaan. Facebook

"India is one and we should not hold qualms against any language," the singer tried to appeal to the audience, as per the same report. He also walked off the stage but soon returned at the request of the organisers, a person backstage told the publication. Shaan also told the audience that he was performing despite running a temperature. It is not known whether the organisers have lodged a complaint against the miscreants.

He also tweeted regarding the incident.

