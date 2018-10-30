Shaan halts Guwahati concert mid-way after section of audience chastise singer for crooning Bengali song

Singer Shaan had to stop his concert mid-way after a section of the audience pelted stones and paper balls at him when he started singing a Bengali song at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on 28 October, according to Nagaland Post.

"India is one and we should not hold qualms against any language," the singer tried to appeal to the audience, as per the same report. He also walked off the stage but soon returned at the request of the organisers, a person backstage told the publication. Shaan also told the audience that he was performing despite running a temperature. It is not known whether the organisers have lodged a complaint against the miscreants.

Stone was pelted at Bollywood singer @singer_shaan , by some audience, during his LIVE concert in #Guwahati on Sunday.

Several people have alleged that there was a paper along with the stone, demanding the singer to sing Assamese song and not Hindi/ Bollywood songs. pic.twitter.com/tJFRi51iuV — G Plus (@guwahatiplus) October 29, 2018

He also tweeted regarding the incident.

Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert.. Over one unfortunate incident it would be VeryWrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment 🙏 https://t.co/2pcE1IUYLe — Shaan (@singer_shaan) October 29, 2018

