Shaan composes song 'Hukus Bukus' with son Shubh for Father's Day, reworks old Kashmiri tune

Mumbai: Singer Shaan and his 13-year-old son, Shubh, have collaborated for the song 'Hukus Bukus', which is a special dedication to fathers all over.

'Hukus Bukus,' is a reworking of an old Kashmiri tune, and is also going to be featured in the forthcoming film Hamid, produced by Yoodlee Films — the film production arm of Saregama.

"Composing this song was a wonderful experience. The song talks about how we are all the same when one divine power has created us all. I wanted to keep the original song as intact as possible, and yet lend it a beat that complements its signature tune and is catchy as well," Shaan said in a statement.

"My son has sung in this song with me, and working with him makes the song that much more special."

Shaan also features in the song's music video which has been shot in Kashmir.

"We, at Saregama, are excited to celebrate the spirit of Father's Day (on Sunday) with a special song and who better than Shaan and his son Shubh to bring that to life. 'Hukus Bukus' is a charming and a lovely song and Shaan has given it his unique style," said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 17:39 PM