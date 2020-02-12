You are here:

Sex Education renewed for third season on Netflix; streaming platform confirms show going into production this year

Asa Butterfield-starrer Netflix series Sex Education has been renewed for the third season by the streamer.

The announcement was made by the streaming platform's Twitter handle See What's Next on Monday. A press release mentions that the show will go into production this year.

#SexEducation has been renewed for a third season! pic.twitter.com/jJfXB4ydRk — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 10, 2020

"#SexEducation has been renewed for a third season!" read the post.

Created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education features Butterfield as Otis Milburn.

The show also features Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Gillian Anderson.

Sex Education revolves around Otis Milburn, a sexually awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (played by Gillian Anderson).

In its debut season, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) set up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

The show's second season premiered on Netflix on 17 January. The season revolved around Otis, as a late bloomer, master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 09:54:19 IST