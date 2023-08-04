Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of his upcoming film OMG 2 that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It tackles the theme of sex education and a common man’s fight against the education system that leads to a courtroom drama. When Kumar shared the trailer, there were numerous comments that dropped on his Instagram account, with majority of them standing with the actor and the team of the drama. This comes after the film being granted an A certificate and 27 cuts.

A user wrote if Adipurush can get a U certificate, so should this film

The masses are lapping up to the trailer if the comments and responses have to go by. One fan of Kumar exclaimed- “WATCHING OUR IDOL IN AS “MAHADEV” is TOO AWESOME.LOVE YOU SIR..”

Another one wrote- “Just because you don’t agree with the believes you are defending your judgments with the help of religion. Not to forget we belong from that land where Kamasutra was written. So just stop these bullshits and grow up. Hoping that the movie will deliver justice to its topic.”

Nobody knows the plot of Oh My God 2, a film that stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. According to multiple reports, the sequel (spiritual in vein) is apparently about the importance of sex education and how one incident changes the life of an ordinary man suddenly dealing with extraordinary circumstances. As stated before, the Censor Board has asked for 27 cuts and passed the film with an A certificate due to the boldness of the theme it tackles this time around.