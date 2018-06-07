You are here:

Sex and the City turns 20: Looking back at some of the most iconic outfits worn by Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, Miranda

FP Staff

Jun,07 2018 18:20:35 IST

Today's Throwback Thursday marks 20 years Sex and the City. Originally a book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, it was adapted for television, eventually becoming one of the most popular sitcoms.

SATC has inspired many women-centric shows like Lena Dunham's Girls, Girlfriends, which had all African- American leads and The Carrie Diaries, the 2013 series portraying Carrie Bradshaw's life before she made it as a famous columnist in New York City.

The show has given us plenty useful life lessons that have stood the test of time. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) have taught us how to sail through life's troubles (with a drink or maybe four), how to deal with difficult men, have proven that female friendships are truly powerful, and have of course expanded our fashion palate.

Whether it's Carrie's tutu skirt from the opening credits sequence or Samantha's color blocking skills, every outfit on SATC is as iconic and unforgettable as the character wearing it. We've enlisted our favorites below:

The tutu from the opening sequence.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the opening sequence. Twitter @leonardovans_

This luxurious fur look.

Sarah Jessica Parker. Twitter @sandrarxmos

Samantha Jones in this pink pantsuit that just screams power.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. Instagram @everyoutfitonsatc

Charlotte's preppy Annie Hall-inspired outfit.

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. Instagram @everyoutfitonsatc

Channeling the 90s, just the right way.

Instagram @everyoutfitonsatc

A look that only Carrie could have pulled off.

Twitter @JennieSzink

This androgynous look that Miranda embodies all of the first season and also the later ones.

Instagram @pussiecouture

And this leopard number.

Instagram @everyoutfitonsatc

