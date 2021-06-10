And Just Like That will be a 10-episode series and the production is going to start in summer this year in New York.

Prominent characters played by Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, Willie Garson, and David Eigenberg will be appearing in And Just Like That, the revival of the show Sex and the City. The hit rom-com drama series starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) was first released in 1998 and ran for six seasons.

And Just Like That is going to revive the hit series which has won Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Handler is going to reprise his role of Harry, Charlotte's divorce lawyer who becomes her husband. Cantone will play the role of Charlotte’s friend and wedding planner Anthony Marentino. Garson will play the character of Stanford Blatch, Carrie's friend and confidant. Lastly, Eigenberg will be revisiting his role as Miranda’s husband, Steve Brady.

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are also going to reprise their roles while Kim Cattrall is not going to be a part of the revival show. As reported by US Magazine, Cattrall had said in 2019 that she would never work on the franchise (Sex and the City) again. Previously, the actress refused to work on the third Sex and the City movie. The script for this movie was prepared, however, it was scrapped. The actress reportedly has disagreements with Parker, one of the executive producers (EP) of the original show.

According to a report in Deadline, the episodes of And Just Like That are going to be 30 minutes long. There will be 10 episodes in the series and the production is going to start in summer this year in New York.

Speaking about the series, Michael Patrick King, EP of And Just Like That said that everyone is thrilled to be able to continue the original storylines of the Sex and the City characters which made them lovable.