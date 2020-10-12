Several media channels, personalities sued by Bollywood producers for 'derogatory' reporting
Top Bollywood filmmakers and producers on Monday filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against “irresponsible reporting by certain media houses”.
Leading Bollywood filmmakers and producers have filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court against "irresponsible and derogatory reporting by certain media houses" in the midst of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The suit mentions, "Republic TV, Mr Arnab Goswami and Mr Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, Times Now, Mr Rahul Shivshankar and Ms Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms."
The complaint also mentions the use of maligning terms such as "dirt", "filth", "scum" and "druggies" in the reporting of the case, as well as phrases like, "It is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned"; "All the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood"; "This is the dirtiest industry in the country"; and "Cocaine and LSD-drenched Bollywood".
The media scrutiny of Bollywood and the Hindi film industry has been ongoing ever since the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came into the public domain. The NCB has so far interrogated actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among others. The media trial of Rhea Chakraborty has also dragged the film industry into its coverage.
The lawsuit includes several big names from the industry. Here is the full list of Plantiffs:
The Producers Guild of India
The Cine & TV Artiste Association
The Film and TV Producers Council
Screenwriters Association
Aamir Khan Productions
Ad-Labs Films
Ajay Devgn Fflims
Andolan Films
Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
Arbaaz Khan Productions
Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions
BSK Network and Entertainment
Cape of Good Films
Clean Slate Filmz
Dharma Productions
Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
Excel Entertainment
Filmkraft Productions
Hope Production
Kabir Khan Films
Luv Films
Macguffin Pictures
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
One India Stories
R.S. Entertainment
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
Red Chillies Entertainment
Reliance Big Entertainment
Reel Life Productions
Rohit Shetty Pictures
Roy Kapur Productions
Salman Khan Ventures
Sohail Khan Productions
Sikhya Entertianment
Tiger Baby Digital
Vinod Chopra Films
Vishal Bhardwaj Film
YashRaj Films
The case has been filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the Plaintiffs.
