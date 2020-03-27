You are here:

Sethuraman, Tamil actor known for Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, passes away in Chennai after cardiac arrest

Tamil actor Sethuraman died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday in Chennai. He was in his 30s.

The dermatologist-turned-actor is best known for the film Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya where he acted along with noted comedian Santhanam. Sethuraman and Santhanam were close friends.

Sethuraman is survived by his wife Uma and a child. The actor got married to Uma in February 2016. He had suffered a critical spine injury and underwent a surgery in 2017.

Fondly known as Sethu, he made his acting debut with Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya. He also acted in movies like Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and 50/50.

Before taking a plunge into movies, he worked full-time at his Chennai-based skincare and cosmetology clinic.

Sethuraman’s death has sent a shockwave across the film industry with many stars expressing grief at his untimely demise.

Sharing a picture of the actor Sathish wrote, “Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours.”

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

His Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya co-star Vishaka Singh took to Twitter to express shock.

I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA ...Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family. https://t.co/i6cGFUbJoF — Vishakha J Singh (@vishakhasingh55) March 26, 2020

The likes of Aishwarya Rajesh, Prasanna, Jayam Ravi, Vishnu Vishal, Atharvaa, and Sibiraj also paid their tributes to Sethuraman on the micro-blogging site.

Check out their tweets here

shocked ... gone too soon .. such a nice person ... RIP #sethuram @iamsethuraman pic.twitter.com/dlA8lQooAM — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) March 26, 2020

RIP Sethu. Still in shock and denial. Wonderful person... Prayers and strength to his beautiful family to overcome this loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/bz2bMvP3Fw — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) March 26, 2020

Really heartbroken seeing the news regarding the demise of Dr Sethu.Such a sweet and energetic person. Life is unpredictable, Love unconditionally #RIPSethu — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 27, 2020

With everything that’s happening around us this is just soo heartbreaking. Rest in peace my brother ! pic.twitter.com/gDIRLbq3pf — Atharvaa (@Atharvaamurali) March 26, 2020

Really shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Dr.SethuRaman! A good friend and a wonderful human being. Life is unfair. RIP! pic.twitter.com/u274ycclj1 — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) March 26, 2020

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 15:07:22 IST