Seth Rogen said he would never knowingly put someone in a position where they would have to be around James Franco

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen has made it clear that he has no plans to collaborate with James Franco.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen shared that he despises abuse and harassment and would never conceal the actions of someone doing it. The actor, who collaborated on a number of projects with Franco including the 2013 film This Is the End, added that he would never knowingly put someone in a position where they would have to be around someone like that.

In 2019, a sexual misconduct lawsuit was filed by two of Franco’s former female students. He was accused of ‘inappropriate and sexually exploitative behaviour on set’ by five women, including the two aforementioned students. It was revealed in 2014 that Franco tried to pick up a 17-year-old female fan through Instagram DM.

Rogen also spoke about the joke he made at Saturday Night Live in 2014 and said that he regrets it, calling it ‘terrible’. The actor had joked that he was posing as a teenage girl and has successfully gotten a date with Franco.

Mentioning his 2018 interview, Rogen shared that he looks back where he said he would keep working with Franco, however, added that he hasn’t and does not plan to do it right now. The 39-year-old actor accepted that his relationship with Franco has had an impact, however, he is not sure if the personal relationship was over.

Sharing that the changed dynamic of his relationship with Franco was painful, Rogen acknowledged that it was not as painful as it is for others involved. He said, “I have no pity for myself in this situation”.