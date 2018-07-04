Seth Rogen hits out at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for verifying white supremacists' accounts

Seth Rogen on Tuesday hit out at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for verifying accounts of users known to be white supremacists. The actor-comedian-filmmaker revealed that he has been directly messaging Dorsey on the social media for the past eight months but has not received a response which is why he is going public with his problem with the microblogging site now.

I’ve been DMing with @jack about his bizarre need to verify white supremacists on his platform for the last 8 months or so, and after all the exchanges, I’ve reached a conclusion: the dude simply does not seem to give a fuck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 3, 2018

In the tweet, Rogen says that he does not think Dorsey cares about encouraging white supremacists. Although Dorsey has not responded to Rogen, the pinned tweet on his Twitter timeline speaks of the social media site being "committed to help increase the collective health, openness and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress."

Rogen's tweet has so far received 1,24,000 likes and been retweeted by 29,000 accounts. Other Twitter users have also pulled up other content sharing portals such as Facebook and YouTube for not doing enough about objectionable content despite clearly specified content policies.

Twitter had earlier come under fire for verifying Jason Kessler, the creator of the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacy rally.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 16:31 PM