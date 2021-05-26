In a recent media appearance, Seth Rogen spoke about how comedians should be accepting of criticism even if it is harsh.

While promoting his new book titled Yearbook, actor-comedian Seth Rogen has admitted that certain jokes from his movies have not aged well and said, “I think that’s the nature of comedy”.

Rogen appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote his new book, and was asked about his past movies containing controversial jokes. He said that the films were actually good and that is why they are still enjoyed by people even today but as far as jokes are concerned, they are not necessarily built to last.

He also advised fellow comedians to get over the “cancel culture” as many jokes age terribly. He further said that he doesn’t understand why fellow comedians like Donald Glover, Chris Rock, and Billy Crystal are making such a big deal about it.

Rogen is also in favour of a little bit of accountability when it comes to jokes that might cross the line. He said that as an artist, one should accept the criticism even if it is harsh and you don’t like it because if you can’t accept it, you cannot be a comedian anymore, according Huffpost.

"To me, it's not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about," he added.

On the work front, Rogen has a supporting role in the Hulu series Pam and Tommy which also stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James. Next, he is all set to appear opposite Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical new movie.