Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID, Late Night show goes on week-long hiatus
Seth Meyers tweeted about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot
This week’s remaining episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.
Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.
NBC has cancelled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.
The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!
— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022
Late Night with Seth Meyers is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. Saturday Night Live had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches. Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive COVID-19 result right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.
Other stars who’ve recently tested positive include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing and LL Cool J. On Tuesday, a COVID-19 diagnosis forced Lupita Nyong’o to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie The 355.
