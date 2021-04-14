Serena Willams inks first-look deal with Amazon Studios; docuseries already in works

As part of the agreement, Serena Williams will develop scripted as well as unscripted TV programmes with Amazon Studios, which will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Tennis sensation Serena Williams has inked a first-look TV deal with Amazon. It also includes a yet-to-be-titled docuseries about Williams' personal and professional life. As part of the agreement, the former world number one will create scripted as well as unscripted TV programmes with Amazon Studios which will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, reported Deadline.

Speaking about the deal with Amazon, Williams said that she was very "excited to be partnering" with Amazon Studios, adding they were developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world," Variety quoted Williams as saying.

The untitled docuseries will be produced by Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films, and Amazon Studios. Williams will executive produce the project along with Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

Jennifer Salke, Head, Amazon Studios said that Williams transformed her sport and became one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs, and women of her generation, adding the 23 Grand Slam champion was admired not for her unmatched prowess on the court but her dedication to advocacy as well.

“We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide,” Salke further said.

One of the most decorated players in women tennis, Williams is the most prized WTA player of all time. She has accumulated 23 Grand Slam titles among 73 singles and 23 doubles championships. Not to forget, the younger of the Williams siblings has also won gold for the United States at the 2000, 2008, and 2012 Olympics. Besides tennis, Williams has ventured into business, entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy too.

In recent years, the 39-year-old has limited her schedule a bit after injuries and the birth of her daughter. Williams last played against and lost to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals in February 2021. Osaka, then, went on to win the title as well.