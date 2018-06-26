Sequel to Mark Wahlberg's upcoming film Mile 22 in works with Black List writer Umair Aleem

Los Angeles: Sequel of Mark Wahlberg's Mile 22 is in works with Black List writer Umair Aleem set to pen the script and Peter Berg attached to direct.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, plot details for the follow-up are being kept under wraps.

STX always had plans of making the sequel to Mile 22 and launching it across platforms which include film, Virtual Reality and television. STX has already started work on releasing their successful Bad Moms to other mediums. The studio has also begun developing an unscripted series that is based on comedies centred around women with Fox.

Mile 22, which is set to release on 17 August, follows Mark Wahlberg's character James Silva, who is an American intelligence officer in CIA based out of Indonesia. Silva is in charge of the tactical team of operatives known as Overwatch. Wahlberg's character is aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, while he tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. His main aim is to transport the compromised informant to an awaiting getaway plane which is stationed at an airport 22 miles away.

Peter Berg is directing Mile 22 from a script by Graham Roland.

The action-thriller also stars Ronda Rousey, John Malkovich and Lauren Cohan.

