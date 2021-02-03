Self-proclaimed godman and former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om passes away in Delhi

Swami Om had contracted coronavirus three months ago and had been keeping unwell since.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om has passed away. The self-proclaimed godman had contracted coronavirus three months back and had been unwell since then, reports Times of India.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi and breathed his last on early morning, 3 February. The report added that his condition had deteriorated a few days back and he was paralysed, following which he passed away.

The report adds that even though he recovered from corona, his condition worsened around two weeks back due to paralysis.

Swami Om gained notoriety for his antics and disrespectful comments on women while he was a part of the tenth season of Bigg Boss. He was evicted after he threw his urine on co-contestants Rohan Mehra and Bani J.

The godman's friend Mukesh Jain confirmed to Zee News that he passed away due to paralysis, adding that half of Swami Om's body had been afflicted.

Swami Om, who passed away at his home at DLF Ankur Vihar located in Loni, NCR was reportedly cremated at Nigam Bodhi Ghat in Delhi.

Swami Om, who was known for being surrounded by controversy, was earlier imposed with a fine of Rs 10 lakh by the Supreme Court for his debatable statement on the privacy issue in 2017 when he had questioned why the recommendation from the CJI is taken while appointing judges in the High Court and the Supreme Court of India.