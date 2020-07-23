Selena Gomez's make-up line Rare Beauty pledges to raise $100 mn for mental health services

Selena Gomez's company has planned to raise the $100 million goal over the next 10 years, and named the initiative as 'Rare Impact Fund'

Selena Gomez's makeup company — Rare Beauty — on Wednesday, 22 July, announced its plan to raise $ 100 million over the next 10 years to provide increased mental health services.

Calling the initiative as 'Rare Impact Fund', the company made the announcement through an Instagram post on singer-songwriter's 28th birthday.

The beauty brand is going to start the mission from its very first sale where one percent of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the fund. They are also collaborating with several "philanthropic partners" to raise the money.

"The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community," read their Instagram post.

According to Billboard, Gomez established Rare Beauty in February with the self-affirming mission that "being rare is about being comfortable with yourself."

The title of the makeup line nods to her third studio album Rare she released at the beginning of the year, which debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 at the end of January.

The 'Wolves' singer also showed her extensive support towards the fund-raising initiative and wrote in the comment section, "I'm so proud of this and love our team."

"Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I'm proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support," Gomez said in a statement.

(With inputs from Asian News International)