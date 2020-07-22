Selena Gomez turns 28: A playlist of her songs from Love You Like a Love Song to Fetish

Selena Gomez recently released her third solo studio album Rare

Singer and actor Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday today. Gomez has been part of children's TV show Barney & Friends, Disney Channel's series Wizards of Waverly Place and has also appeared in films like Ramona, Another Cinderella Story, Spring Breakers, The Dead Don't Die and Monte Carlo.

She has voiced the character of Mavis in the animated film series Hotel Transylvania and served as the executive producer of the popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

She has released three albums with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene, and three solo records. Her recent one is Rare, which has tracks like 'Lose You to Love Me', 'Boyfriend' and 'Look at Her Now.'

Here are some songs from Gomez's discography that are a must-listen.

'Bad Liar'



The pop-rock song features Gomez in different avatars from a '50s housewife to a male high school teacher, all of whom cross paths. The track, written by Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter secured top spots at international music charts.

'Lose You To Love Me'



The lead single from Selena Gomez' album Rare, is a pop ballad about finding oneself after losing a lover.

'Love You Like a Love Song'



The bubblegum-electro pop number comes from Selena Gomez & the Scene's third studio album When the Sun Goes Down. The video shows the singer mouthing the words in a karaoke bar.

'Come & Get It'



Gomez slowly shed her Disney image with bolder choices in songs and music videos, especially with 'Come & Get It.' The track, her first solo release, interpolates Indian instruments.

'Vulnerable'



Another song from the album Rare, Gomez had, in an interview to Billboard said it was one of her favourites. 'Vulnerable' melds elements of disco and electro pop.

'Fetish'



The song perfectly captures the complexities of love, lust and womanhood. 'Fetish' sounds like an R&B ballad, but also infuses trap music sounds. Rapper Gucci Mane provides the guest vocals.