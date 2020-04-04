You are here:

Selena Gomez opens up on bipolar disorder diagnosis during Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram live stream

Singer Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

She made the revelation during an Instagram live chat session with fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, but definitely in America, McLean’s Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar."

"And so, when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?” Gomez said during Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram live stream.

The 27-year-old singer compared learning about her mental health to a childhood memory.

“When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms, and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms. She said, ‘the more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ And it completely worked,” she told Cyrus.

Cyrus launched Bright Minded on 17 March to "bring light into dark times.”

Before Gomez, veteran singer Elton John and actor Kerry Washington appeared on Cyrus’ Friday episode.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 15:16:09 IST