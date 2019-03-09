Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'I Can't Get Enough'; Hozier's 'Shrike': New Music Saturdays

The month of March saw many artists come out of hiding with brand new creations. From Hozier to Solange and Black Keys, here is a list of some new bops you should have on your playlist.

Black Keys - 'Lo-Hi'

The rock band is back with its first single since their 2014 LP Turn Blue, though members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have been producing their individual projects on the side. The duo wrote and produced 'Lo-Hi', which was recorded in Auerbach's Easy Eye studio in Nashville, writes Consequence of Sound. The duo stick to their signature crunchy blues-rock sound in the new track coupled with female backing vocals.

The National - 'You Had Your Soul With You'

After Sleep Well Beast in 2017, The National announced their eighth studio album I Am Easy To Find and also debuted the first single 'You Had Your Soul With You'. David Bowie's long time collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey's vocals also feature on the track. The album, scheduled to release on 17 May, will be accompanied by a Mike Mills directed short film starring Academy Award winning actress Alicia Vikander.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy - 'I Can't Get Enough'

'I Can't Get Enough' is Benny Blanco's first track after his debut album Friends Keep Secrets in 2018 and is also one of Selena Gomez's new releases after her hiatus. The bilingual song is earworm material with Gomez's sultry vocals delivering the simplest of hooks: "Yeah, I can’t get enough. Yeah, I can’t get enough for your love, give me some more, love it." Try your hardest to dislike this song, but it will grow on you.

Hozier - 'Shrike'

Every song on Hozier's second LP Wasteland Baby! is like magic, but 'Shrike' is one to be remembered. Named after a predatory bird, it is a slow burning ballad, like 'Cherry Wine' and highlights the dreamlike imagery in the musician's songwriting. "Remember me, love, when I am reborn, as the shrike to your sharp and glorious thorn," sings Hozier.

Solange - 'Binz'

Set to a reggae melody, Solange Knowles sings about overcoming poverty, the aspirations of opulence, riding in cars with tinted windows and Saint Laurent in the hard hitting 'Binz'. According to her mother Tina Lawson is a reference to a street where their family once lived and where the singer grew up.

Loyle Carner, Jorja Smith - 'Loose Ends'

The South London rapper Loyle Carner collaborated with Grammy winning singer Jorja Smith in his new single, on the new single 'Loose Ends.' Carner with his unique flow, raps about his adolescence while Smith breaks the monotony with her dreamy vocals.

Ellie Goulding - 'Flux'

Ellie Gouldingcroons about lost love, four years after her last album Delirium in 'Flux'. It is another one of her collaborations with producer Jon Kearns. An emotional piano and strings ballad, it is a shift from her older dance numbers. Goulding singing about what could have been if she and her lover had never broken up is fodder for all the hopeless romantics out there.

Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'

The Jonas Brothers reunited after six years by dropping 'Sucker', ditching their squeaky clean Disney image. The catchy bop is about the trio being smitten by a girl and how they would go to any length to prove their love. It is an upbeat pop song, prominently featuring Nick and Joe Jonas' vocals while Kevin mostly stays in the background. Coming from a former Jonas Brothers fan, 'Sucker', which not so surprisingly sounds similar to the compositions released by Joe's DNCE, does not even come close to 'Lovebug' or 'Burnin' Up'.

Gesaffelstein and Pharrell Williams - 'Blast Off'

The French producer and DJ teamed up with Pharrell Williams in the third single from his album Hyperion, which released on 8 March. Gesaffelstein smoothly blends the 'Happy' singer's vocals with the dark, steroid pumped 80s inspired beats.

FKJ - 'Leave My Home'

'Leave My Home' is a heartfelt and emotional ode to the city of Paris, where the artist lived for six years, according to Clash Music. With the jazz tinged new single, FKJ once again proves his multi-instrumental talents.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 18:28:06 IST