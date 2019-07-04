Seinfeld: Hulu adds 'Yada Yada Yada' shuffle button on streaming service to mark sitcom's 30th anniversary

Back is 2015, Hulu nabbed the exclusive streaming rights to Seinfeld reportedly paying as much as $1 million per episode for the 180 episode library. To mark the popular American sitcom's 30th anniversary, Hulu announced an additional "Yada Yada Yada (Shuffle)" button for the series on Apple TV.

The button is found on the Seinfeld series details page on Apple TV. This means that users will get a shuffled playlist of Seinfeld episodes to play. Once you click the button and end an episode, the service will choose a different one at random, whereas right now it plays the series in order.

Hulu will also be celebrating the milestone on Friday with collections of episodes based around themes like food, breakups and crimes. There will also be a Beginner's Guide for people to gain fluency in the sitcom, which went off the air in 1998 after nine seasons, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Seinfeld is one of NBC's most popular productions of all time. The series centered around the comedy of Jerry Seinfeld, and was famously described as "a show about nothing."

Set predominantly in an apartment building in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, the show features a handful of Jerry Seinfeld's (as a fictionalized version of himself) friends and acquaintances, including best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), friend and former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and the neighbour across the hall Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) contemplating over life's most perplexing yet trivial questions.

Seinfeld's observational humour inspired many other shows of the era, as well as many that premiered long after the series had ended. The “single people living in the big city” premise became the centerpiece of seemingly every other popular sitcom.

