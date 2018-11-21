Seethakaathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi transforms into an ageing actor in Balaji Tharaneetharan's film

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil film Seethakaathi was recently released by the makers. The drama, which is the 25th film in Sethupathi's career, will see him play a septuagenarian actor named Ayya Aadhimoolam. Sethupathi is unrecognisable under the prosthetics for which Hollywood makeup artist Alex Noble and Kevin Haney were roped in by the makers.

The trailer opens to a film set and the crew waiting for the arrival of Ayya, a senior and much revered film personality, who has failed to make it work. While the agitated directors gather and complain to the Producer's Council, Ayya is shown spending time alone and taking care of a young boy, presumably his grandson. Veteran director Bharathiraja also makes an appearance in the clip, sharing the veteran actor had once rejected an offer to star in his film.

The trailer ends with one of Ayya's performances where he says, "I am a tired old man. I myself have become history."

Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, Seethakaathi also stars Gayathrie Shankar, Parvathy Nair, Archana, Ramya Nambeesan and Bagavathy Perumal, as well as J Mahendran as the antagonist. This is the director's second collaboration with Sethupathi after the 2012 black comedy Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. Govind Vasantha has composed the music of the film.

Seethakaathi is slated to release on 20 December.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 12:44 PM