Seema Raja trailer: Siva Karthikeyan fights Simran, Napoleon for political power in this mass entertainer

Seema Raja, starring Samantha Akkineni and Siva Karthikeyan, is the latest potboiler joining the commercial space this September.

The trailer, much like the teaser, reveals a plot set in a Tamil Nadu town, where Siva Karthikeyan — the heir prince — is fighting a game of power politics. The antagonist team of Seema Raja — Napoleon and Simran — are in constant logger heads with Siva Karthikeyan for status and leadership. While Siva Karthikeyan is the ultimate man of the town, it is a given that everyone's favourite and most raved will go any length to take down the bad guys.

It is during this action drama that we are introduced to the romantic angle of the plot. Siva Karthikeyan is very much smitten by Samantha, who plays a teacher and meanwhile, the actress is showcased as the the kind of lady love who will give a tough time to the Seema Raja.

At the end of this latest glimpse, director Ponram hints at drama filled with punch lines and filmy challenges from both the sides and the story of 'who will win this race'. Seema Raja has also created buzz for being Simran's comeback of sorts that too as the villain for this out-and-out mass entertainer.

While D Imman's "Varen Varen Seemaraja", the chartbuster title track, and other mass compositions uplift this trailer, Soori's comic timing pretty much drives us from event to event.

Seema Raja, also said to have a Keerthy Suresh cameo, is all set to hit screens on 13 September, this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film is also much hyped as it clashes with Samantha's much awaited UTurn, releasing on the same day.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2018 11:55 AM