The cross-border love story of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Indian man Sachin Meena seems to be among the biggest news in the country. The matchmaking between the duo was the online shooting game PUBG, on which they met online virtually.

To start a family with Sachin in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, Seema (a woman with four children) travelled from Pakistan to Dubai to Nepal and sneaked into India.

Slut-shamming of Seema Haider on social media

Seema, who is now staying with Sachin, recently requested her Instagram followers to subscribe her video channel by posting a video with him. Soon after this video, we saw netizens trolling her and slut-shaming her because of her country of origin. And honestly, irrespective of her decision, it is incorrect to slut-shame a woman.

Embracing Hinduism

Seema has now embraced Hinduism as she is seen in interviews wearing a shawl with Radhe Radhe inscribed on it. She also enjoys following daily puja rituals.

#WATCH | Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law & Order gives details on Pakistani national Seema Haider case. “No team is going anywhere,” he says when asked if a team is going to Nepal. When asked if she is a Pakistani agent, he says, “All agencies are… pic.twitter.com/SrZKSD0KVq — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Lover or Agent

While the cross-border love story has become the talk of the town, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad is grilling the couple as the matter is linked between the two countries. “All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken…,” said Prashant Kumar, special director general (law and order), Uttar Pradesh Police as per ANI.

