Entertainment

Seema Haider reel story: Why it is wrong to slut-shame the Pakistani woman

To be with Sachin Meena, Seema Haider illegally entered India through Nepal

FP Staff Last Updated:July 20, 2023 14:33:59 IST
Seema Haider reel story: Why it is wrong to slut-shame the Pakistani woman

The cross-border love story of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Indian man Sachin Meena seems to be among the biggest news in the country. The matchmaking between the duo was the online shooting game PUBG, on which they met online virtually.

To start a family with Sachin in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, Seema (a woman with four children) travelled from Pakistan to Dubai to Nepal and sneaked into India.

Slut-shamming of Seema Haider on social media

Seema, who is now staying with Sachin, recently requested her Instagram followers to subscribe her video channel by posting a video with him. Soon after this video, we saw netizens trolling her and slut-shaming her because of her country of origin. And honestly, irrespective of her decision, it is incorrect to slut-shame a woman.

Embracing Hinduism

Seema has now embraced Hinduism as she is seen in interviews wearing a shawl with Radhe Radhe inscribed on it. She also enjoys following daily puja rituals.

Lover or Agent

While the cross-border love story has become the talk of the town, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad is grilling the couple as the matter is linked between the two countries. “All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken…,” said Prashant Kumar, special director general (law and order), Uttar Pradesh Police as per ANI.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 20, 2023 14:33:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

Netta unapologetically wants 'Everything'
Entertainment

Netta unapologetically wants 'Everything'

Co-written with AJR and Zara Larsson, Everything on the surface shows Netta expertly telling off her ex, but the song's true message is to say goodbye to what is holding you back and encourages you to live your life

UP top cop says legal process on to extradite Seema Haider
India

UP top cop says legal process on to extradite Seema Haider

He said that cases like this happen because India has a porous border with Nepal. “We already have laws in place for situations like this which are already being followed to extradite the woman,” he said.

What happens when Indians and Pakistanis fall in love? Seema Haider and other stories of cross-border ‘pyaar’
Explainers

What happens when Indians and Pakistanis fall in love? Seema Haider and other stories of cross-border ‘pyaar’

The romance between Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, and Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida has grabbed headlines for weeks now. Haider is under the scanner of the Anti-Terrorism squad. But how did other love stories end?