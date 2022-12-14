See Post: Uorfi Javed goes all bold again; this time in a strappy black monokini look, calls it 'vulgar yet pretty'

Splitsvilla fame and social media influencer, Uorfi Javed is known for her unapologetic fashion sense and bold outfits. She often comes up with creative fashion ideas as she designs her outfits with basic items and further ends up making bizarre fashion statements. While rare are the instances when people actually compliment her fashion sense, she is mostly trolled for her looks. Well, whether you like it or not, there’s no stopping Uorfi’s bold outfits and she has done it again. In her latest outing, the social media influencer was seen dressed in a hot black-coloured strappy monokini and confidently posed for the paps.

While it seemed more like a harness, the outfit was Uorfi’s latest from her out-of-box fashion ideas. She styled her outfit with open wavy hair and further went for a dewy daytime look with blush, eyeliner, mascara, and nude lips.

Her dress did grab the attention of many, but it was her caption that went viral. Calling herself ‘distasteful and vulgar’, Uorfi wrote, “Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty.”

Meanwhile, many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While one of her loyal fans wrote, “If you were serving these looks abroad, you would have been established as a bonafide fashionista”, another one commented, “Next upcoming dress will be made of spoons, glasses, shoes, vessels, non-stick tawa, kadhai, gas burner, diapers, suitcase, broomstick, dalda sunflower oil packets, bangles.”

Notably, Uorfi has been carrying out their own ‘DIY’ outfits pretty confidently, despite having a police complaint lodged against her. Whether that be making dresses from commodities like cycle chains, tapes, bandages, watches, and much more, she has done it all.

On the workfront, while she began with working on a few TV shows, she rose to fame after featuring in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 last year. Presently, she is seen in the reality show, Splitsvilla X4.

