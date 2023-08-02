Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao just announced their pregnancy and shared pictures with fans, and congratulations were in order. Keith wrote- “Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One.”

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were a couple that grabbed a lot of eyeballs for the comfort they shared with each other during the reality show Bigg Boss. Sequeira proposed to Rao for marriage on Valentine’s Day back in 2017.

The Times of India reported that he was planning to propose her at a romantic location such as a beach of the Andaman islands or a hill station, but work played the devil and deterred him from doing so. Nonetheless, he visited Rao’s residence and proposed marriage to her there.

After she accepted the proposal, the two posed for half a dozen pictures, which they posted on their Instagram accounts in a collage format. The captions indicated that they were on the same boat now as they posted the collage with, ‘I said yes’ and ‘She said yes’ respectively.

The collage had an eerie similarity to the collage posted by Rai and Merchant before their wedding. It looked like the Bigg Boss 9 couples had a karmic connection or maybe they believed in borrowing each other’s ideas.

The wedding

The two tied the knot on March 3, 2018.