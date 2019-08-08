Section 375: First look of Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha from courtroom drama released

On 7 August, the first look of Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha-starrer Section 375, a film based on an important law applied to the rape cases in the country, was released. The actors are set to don the black robe and play lawyers in the film, fighting on opposite ends. The first look is a newspaper clipping about a filmmaker being arrested in a sexual harassment case. With the accused director denying all the allegations, Akshaye and Richa prepare for a face off in the courtroom.

The film sees Akshaye play a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director played by Rahul Bhatt, who is accused of rape. On the other hand, Richa Chadha plays a tough public prosecutor trying to get justice for the survivor, played by Meera Chopra, according to a press release. The film went on floors on 14 January.

While talking about preparing for her role in the film, Richa told Times Now, "I want to stay in the zone of my character. We did a massive portion of courtroom sequences which needed me to stay focused, as it needed for me to be in the element and be in the character which was high on emotions. Shooting for courtroom scenes needs a lot of channelling of emotions and thus, my life was all about going to the sets and back home (sic)."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi.

The film's former director, Manish Gupta, who had also penned the script, was reportedly removed from the project. Owing to Akshaye's alleged preference for The Accidental Prime Minister, the producer and director of Section 375 had a fallout.

As reported earlier, Manish's demands to move on to a different director with his script was met with a termination notice by the producer on 21 May. Ajay Bahl, was brought on board as the new director.

Section 375 is now slated to release on 13 September.

