Seberg trailer: Kristen Stewart brings to life Breathless actress and activist Jean Seberg in Benedict Andrews' political thriller

The trailer of Kristen Stewart-starrer upcoming political thriller Seberg has been released. Directed by Benedict Andrews (known for the movie 2016 movie Una, starring Rooney Mara), the story of the movie is inspired by true events in the life of the actress Jean Seberg, a popular figure in the '60s.

Starring Stewart in the titular role, the film boasts of an all-star cast such as Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, and Vince Vaughn.

Check out the trailer here

“The finest performance of her career.” Kristen Stewart is Jean #Seberg, coming soon to select theaters. pic.twitter.com/jEJlP27UYE — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) November 13, 2019

The trailer begins with Seberg in midst of an interview. When asked of how she feels being called the French New Wave darling, she quips, “They fell in love with the character, they get me instead.” It further tracks her move from acting, and getting involved with civil rights groups. However, the film also delves into the actress' downward spiral when the FBI begins keeping a tab on her movements based on her association with the Black Panthers group.

The official description of the film reads, "Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star Jean Seberg (Stewart), who, in the late 1960s, was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Mackie) among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by (J Edgar) Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism."

In the '60s, Seberg was politically and romantically involved with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal, and became a target of the FBI’s attempts to disrupt and discredit the Black Power movement. She has acted in dozens of films, including Saint Joan, Bonjour Tristesse, Breathless, and The Mouse That Roared. She died in France in 1979, and the cause of her death was declared a suicide.

Seberg is slated to release on 13 December.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 15:19:59 IST