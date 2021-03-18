Season 2 of Zakir Khan's comedy show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare to release on Amazon Prime Video on 26 March

Zakir Khan has created Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, produced by OML Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah (Dasvidaniya, Verdict - State vs Nanavati).

The sophomore season of Zakir Khan's Amazon Prime Video comedy show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is set to premiere on 26 March, the streamer said in a press release.

Khan has created the show, produced by OML Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah (Dasvidaniya, Verdict - State vs Nanavati). Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.

In the show, Khan will be seen as Ronny Pathak, who leads a double life. To the world, he is the nephew of the local MLA (vidhayak) and likes to think of himself as a youth leader, but in reality, he is a jobless, 26-year-old. The first season, which released on 2018, explored how Ronny extracted himself from all the sticky situations that one lie created.

The synopsis of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 reads: "This time Ronny has his eyes set on a bigger career goal but finds himself stuck in complicated situations like a new rivalry and an interesting love triangle. "

Previously, Khan has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on a comedy special Haq Se Single and the reality show Comicstaan.