Searching trailer: John Cho looks for his missing daughter using just a laptop in this crafty thriller

FP Staff

May,11 2018 13:35:45 IST

Technology, parents and children can be a strangely precarious combination. This forms the foundation of upcoming thriller Searching.

Searching is one of those movies that has used contemporary, twenty-first century technology to tell the story, and from the look of the trailer, it is highly engaging and full of twists and turns.

A still from Searching/Image from Twitter.

The movie revolves around the story of David Kim's (John Cho) 16-year-old daughter Margot (Michelle La) who goes missing. A detective is assigned to the case, but without a single lead after 37 hours, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet: his daughter's laptop. In this hyper-modern thriller told using technological devices we use every day, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever.

The movie has been directed by Aneesh Chaganty and stars John Cho (known for Star Trek, Harold and Kumar), Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Joseph Lee, Michelle La, and Sara Sohn.

It is scheduled for a 3 August release and has received rave reviews from critics. The website Roger Ebert wrote, "displays the type of roller coaster experience that can be achieved from crafty writing and a canvas as simple as a blank screen."

You can watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 13:35 PM

