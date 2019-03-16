Sean Paul, J Balvin's 'Contra La Pared'; Schoolboy Q's 'Numb Numb Juice': New Music Saturdays

Anderson.Paak has new music and it is pretty incredible. Read on for more info on the track but also for some fun tunes to jazz up your playlist.

Sean Paul and J Balvin - 'Contra La Pared'

After 'Boasty' with Wiley, Stefflon Don and Idris Elba, dancehall rapper Sean Paul have collaborated with reggaeton singer J Balvin on 'Contra Le Pared', which means 'Against the Wall' (thanks Google Translate). The two had also previously teamed up with Major Lazer for 2017's 'Buscando Huellas'. For most of us whose Spanish vocabulary does not extend beyond the few phrases we picked up from Narcos, Sean and J Balvin sing to "a demanding lover that she has his back against the wall", according to Rolling Stone. Though the English lyrics are hard to understand, the song will make you want to bust a move.

Ancient Pools - 'Forget'

Ancient Pools plunge your senses in nostalgia with the dreamy, the 80s-inspired single 'Forget'. The Washington-based ensemble, which includes Anna Jeter and Kevin Christopher, will be releasing their album on 12 April.

Emeli Sandé - 'Sparrow'

'Sparrow' is the British soul singer's first solo since Kingdom Coming, her 2017 EP. The lyrics coupled with Sande's robust vocals (which remind me of Alicia Keys), echoed by a gospel choir only aim to inspire. "We got magic in our bones just like the stars, we're gonna shine bright and are golden. With the heart of a sparrow tell me what arrow could ever bring you down," sings Sande.

Arcade Fire - 'Baby Mine' (from Dumbo)

The kings of indie rock, Arcade Fire released their rendition of the signature Disney ballad 'Baby Mine' for Tim Burton's live-action adaption of Dumbo. The song, originally written by Frank Churchhill and Ned Washington, has been covered by many artistes over the years but the Canadian band have added orchestral effects, giving it a grander feel.

Mariah Carey feat Stefflon Don - 'A No No' (Remix)

'A No No', which sampled Lil Kim's 'Crush On You', was initially released as part of Mariah Carey's album Caution but a new version was recently released with British rapper Stefflon Don onboard. Mariah sings about bad blood with her former manager ("It ain't even worth a slick reply") and along the way subtly snubs old lovers ("Snakes in the grass") in the trap-infused track.

Schoolboy Q - 'Numb Numb Juice'

Schoolboy Q released the single 'Numb Numb Juice', after being away for more than two years, which may be a part of a new album. In under two minutes, he proceeds to call just about everything that bothers him "bitch shit."

Anderson.Paak - 'King James'

After the single, Anderson.Paak also released the tracklist of his next album Ventura. Out on 12 April, it will feature Andre 3000, Nate Dogg, Smokey Robinson and more. Meanwhile, the song is a homage to Los Angeles Laker, LeBron James, praising their efforts of giving back to the community. He also references Colin Kaepernick, the footballer who, as an act of protest against the injustice faced by the black community had kneeled during the US national anthem.

Shura - 'BKLYNLDN'

Three years after her debut album Nothing's Real, Shura has dropped the first single from her upcoming album Forever. The synth-pop musician, as usual, sings about love, which includes the big move she made for her lover from Brooklyn to London.

Karen O and Danger Mouse - 'MINISTRY'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs lead singer Karen O and music producer Danger Mouse join forces for the concept album Lux Prima. All songs, particularly 'Ministry' for me, bring out the best from both musicians. Karen's delicate voice paired with the instrumental finesse of the producer makes for a delicious number.

LSD - 'No New Friends' feat Sia, Diplo, Labrinth

This, without a fail, is a song that will play in all the clubs in your city for years to come. The jaunty track is the by-product of the tried and tested formula for a successful dance hit — a bass-heavy beat and simple lyrics.

