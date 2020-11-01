Entertainment

Sean Connery passes away: Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan pay tribute

Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, and other celebrities paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery, who died on Saturday, aged 90.

FP Staff November 01, 2020 10:17:01 IST
Sean Connery | AP

Tributes are pouring in for Sean Connery, the James Bond actor who has died at the age of 90. Connery was the first actor to bring the role to the big screen, with Dr No that released in 1962.

He went on to star in subsequent bond films such as From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever. He is also widely regarded as one of the best actors to portray the iconic literary character on screen.

BBC had reported that Sir Sean had been ill for some time and had died in his sleep.

Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, among others paid tribute to the actor. Recalling the legendary actor, Priyanka Chopra wrote for Connery on her Instagram Stories, “One of the most prolific actors of all time.. suave and debonair."

Check out a few tributes here


Updated Date: November 01, 2020 10:17:01 IST

