Sean Bean destined to be killed once again in Hitman 2 after dying act in Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings

Sean Bean is as famous for his rugged looks and thick northern British accent as the many creative ways in which he dies onscreen.

He’s been stabbed, shot, chased off a cliff, tossed off a satellite dish, beheaded, exploded, killed by arrows, and drawn and quartered in everything from the Bond movie GoldenEye to Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings.

Now, Collider reports Danish video game developer IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 2's first Elusive Target mission will feature Bean giving players the opportunity to kill his character on screen. The actor will play the role of an ex-MI5 agent gone rogue cheekily named "The Undying", who has gained notoriety for his knack for faking his own death on multiple occasions.

In the recently released trailer, Bean's "The Undying" can be seen boasting: "It's a talent of sorts, I suppose. I never expected to be like this. They keep trying to kill me, you know. I have cheated death countless times. I'm like a stage magician. I know all the tricks."

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Hitman 2 video game,” said Bean. “It’s always exciting to take on a new role, and I’m looking forward to everyone seeing my character in action when the mission launches.”

"The Undying" will be available as the first Elusive Target on 20 November, a week after the release of Hitman 2.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 19:25 PM