With the Golden Globes reduced to a chaotic session of live-tweeting, let us hope the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year can finally bring a little clarity to Oscar season.

Indeed, the SAG Awards, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, are considered by many to be the strongest precursor when it comes to predicting Oscar momentum in the acting races. In most years, at least four of the five SAG nominees in each acting category will also receive an Oscar nomination.

After the nominations were announced Wednesday morning, many lauded performances got a shot in the arm, though some notable actors will now have to hope for Oscar to recognise what SAG has snubbed. Which are which? Here is my breakdown of the SAG movie categories this year, followed by the full list of nominations.

Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

So the group liked Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast enough to nominate its ensemble in the top category, but neither of the film’s notable actors, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds, made the cut in the supporting category? Instead, SAG nominated a sensitive Affleck for The Tender Bar and Cooper for his fun, small role in Licorice Pizza. Sure, why not!

We will see if those two repeat at the Oscar nominations, but I think the other three men in the category are safely locked in. I am happy to include Kotsur here, since he is so good as the father in CODA, but this race may ultimately come down to the enigmatic Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog and Leto’s big, blustery transformation in House of Gucci.

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

DeBose and Dunst have been stalwart nominees in this category all season, and Negga’s inclusion is a relief, since Passing has not mustered much awards heat outside of her performance. I never would have expected Balfe to be the lone nominee from Belfast because awards voters love the film so much, but that may increase her odds of winning if SAG voters wish to single the movie out.

And then there is Blanchett, who edged out other supporting actress hopefuls like Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Ann Dowd (Mass), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), and Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up). She is terrific as a slinky femme fatale in Nightmare Alley, but it is still a surprise to see her here since the movie has not really caught on. Can Moreno or Ellis leapfrog past her at the Oscars?

Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Cumberbatch, Garfield, Smith, and Washington are all widely expected to repeat at the Oscars, setting up a real clash of the titans for the win. But it is a big shocker to see Bardem here for his spirited performance as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. SAG voters clearly responded to this behind-the-scenes story of TV actors working on an iconic show.

Bardem beat out some pretty heavy-hitting competition in this category, including Peter Dinklage for Cyrano, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up. Since DiCaprio’s movie is still amassing momentum — Netflix says it is the second-most-watched movie ever on the streamer — the fifth slot in this Oscar race remains up for grabs.

Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Awards voters are sucker for a convincing transformation into a real person, and this category offers it in spades: Chastain, Gaga, Hudson, and Kidman all played real-life figures, and the work they put into those roles is evident. You would have thought, then, that Kristen Stewart’s acclaimed turn as Princess Diana in Spencer would be right up SAG’s alley, but voters proved surprisingly resistant to crowning her.

If Stewart could not even get nominated by SAG, her Oscar chances are looking very shaky. I wonder, then, if an Oscar battle is brewing between two women looking for their second Academy Award: Kidman, who transforms into Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and Colman, both prickly and sympathetic as a troubled mother in The Lost Daughter.

Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Though this is considered SAG’s top category, it has less of a correlation with the best-picture race. Last year’s Oscar winner, Nomadland, was not even nominated for the outstanding-cast SAG Award, because the guild prefers to honour a big ensemble instead of a film dominated by only one or two performances.

That is why Don’t Look Up, which employs virtually everyone in SAG, can make the cut even though none of its individual actors were recognised, while The Power of the Dog, which scored nods for Cumberbatch, Dunst, and Smit-McPhee, proved too intimate for a top nomination. Or maybe SAG just really wanted to recognise some crowd-pleasers, which is why Belfast, CODA, and King Richard all made the cut.

As for House of Gucci, the reviews may be too mixed to power the film to a best-picture nomination at the Oscars, but SAG had no such qualms. Say what you will about Gaga, Leto, and all the rest, but no movie this year featured more acting.

Here is the complete list:

Outstanding Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Kyle Buchanan c.2022 The New York Times Company