Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: Here's the complete list of nominations, snubs, and surprises
With the Golden Globes reduced to a chaotic session of live-tweeting, let us hope the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year can finally bring a little clarity to Oscar season.
Indeed, the SAG Awards, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, are considered by many to be the strongest precursor when it comes to predicting Oscar momentum in the acting races. In most years, at least four of the five SAG nominees in each acting category will also receive an Oscar nomination.
After the nominations were announced Wednesday morning, many lauded performances got a shot in the arm, though some notable actors will now have to hope for Oscar to recognise what SAG has snubbed. Which are which? Here is my breakdown of the SAG movie categories this year, followed by the full list of nominations.
Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
So the group liked Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast enough to nominate its ensemble in the top category, but neither of the film’s notable actors, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds, made the cut in the supporting category? Instead, SAG nominated a sensitive Affleck for The Tender Bar and Cooper for his fun, small role in Licorice Pizza. Sure, why not!
We will see if those two repeat at the Oscar nominations, but I think the other three men in the category are safely locked in. I am happy to include Kotsur here, since he is so good as the father in CODA, but this race may ultimately come down to the enigmatic Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog and Leto’s big, blustery transformation in House of Gucci.
Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
DeBose and Dunst have been stalwart nominees in this category all season, and Negga’s inclusion is a relief, since Passing has not mustered much awards heat outside of her performance. I never would have expected Balfe to be the lone nominee from Belfast because awards voters love the film so much, but that may increase her odds of winning if SAG voters wish to single the movie out.
And then there is Blanchett, who edged out other supporting actress hopefuls like Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Ann Dowd (Mass), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), and Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up). She is terrific as a slinky femme fatale in Nightmare Alley, but it is still a surprise to see her here since the movie has not really caught on. Can Moreno or Ellis leapfrog past her at the Oscars?
Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Cumberbatch, Garfield, Smith, and Washington are all widely expected to repeat at the Oscars, setting up a real clash of the titans for the win. But it is a big shocker to see Bardem here for his spirited performance as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. SAG voters clearly responded to this behind-the-scenes story of TV actors working on an iconic show.
Bardem beat out some pretty heavy-hitting competition in this category, including Peter Dinklage for Cyrano, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up. Since DiCaprio’s movie is still amassing momentum — Netflix says it is the second-most-watched movie ever on the streamer — the fifth slot in this Oscar race remains up for grabs.
Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Awards voters are sucker for a convincing transformation into a real person, and this category offers it in spades: Chastain, Gaga, Hudson, and Kidman all played real-life figures, and the work they put into those roles is evident. You would have thought, then, that Kristen Stewart’s acclaimed turn as Princess Diana in Spencer would be right up SAG’s alley, but voters proved surprisingly resistant to crowning her.
If Stewart could not even get nominated by SAG, her Oscar chances are looking very shaky. I wonder, then, if an Oscar battle is brewing between two women looking for their second Academy Award: Kidman, who transforms into Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and Colman, both prickly and sympathetic as a troubled mother in The Lost Daughter.
Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Though this is considered SAG’s top category, it has less of a correlation with the best-picture race. Last year’s Oscar winner, Nomadland, was not even nominated for the outstanding-cast SAG Award, because the guild prefers to honour a big ensemble instead of a film dominated by only one or two performances.
That is why Don’t Look Up, which employs virtually everyone in SAG, can make the cut even though none of its individual actors were recognised, while The Power of the Dog, which scored nods for Cumberbatch, Dunst, and Smit-McPhee, proved too intimate for a top nomination. Or maybe SAG just really wanted to recognise some crowd-pleasers, which is why Belfast, CODA, and King Richard all made the cut.
As for House of Gucci, the reviews may be too mixed to power the film to a best-picture nomination at the Oscars, but SAG had no such qualms. Say what you will about Gaga, Leto, and all the rest, but no movie this year featured more acting.
—
Here is the complete list:
Outstanding Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Stunt Ensemble in a Movie
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Yellowstone
Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
