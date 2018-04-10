You are here:

Scream Queens actor Diego Boneta to star alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator reboot

Actor Diego Boneta is in talks to play a pivotal role in the upcoming reboot of Terminator.

Boneta's role is not clear as details are being kept under wraps, but he is said to be playing a human in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tim Miller is directing the latest human versus machine story, with James Cameron producing with Skydance.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning to the fold, while Blade Runner 2049 actor Mackenzie Davis is one of the new additions to the sci-fi action project.

Hamilton and Schwarzenegger are reprising their iconic roles, while Davis is playing a soldier-assassin from the future.

The reboot is scheduled to release on 22 November, 2019.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 18:14 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 18:14 PM