Scoob! trailer traces origin of Shaggy, Scooby Doo's friendship in Warner Bros' animated film

The first trailer of Warner Bros' upcoming animated movie Scoob! has been released.

The trailer introduces viewers to the origins of expert monster-unmaskers before they set out to become a team of amateur sleuths who get to the bottom of mysterious incidents, investigating haunted houses, mines, and fairgrounds.

The trailer opens with the younger version of Shaggy playing at a beach when he discovers Scooby as a pup. When a police officer is about to impound the pub, Shaggy rescues him, and blurts out he is not a stray. Unconvinced from the act, the officer asks him the name of the pupper. Shaggy looks at a box of cookies labeled "Scooby Snacks" before answering "Scooby Dooby Doo" — revealing how the dog got his iconic name.

Further, the clip reveals how the entire gang met together for the first time — Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne — as children on Halloween.

As the trailer continues, we see Shaggy and Scooby running away from robotic insects before a beam of light whisks them away. Towards the end, it falls upon the rest of the gang to find their friends, and save them from evil robots.

Check out the trailer here

Discover the epic origin story of the greatest team in the history of mystery. Watch the teaser trailer for #SCOOB! In Cinemas May 15, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hu7OZQGnr4 — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) November 11, 2019

The screenplay has been penned by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), while it is being helmed by Tony Cervone (Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery).

Amid much controversy, the entire voice cast of the film has been recast, except Frank Welker for the lead role. The new cast consists of Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, and Will Forte as Shaggy. Also appearing in other roles are Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, and Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly.

Scoob! is slated to release on 15 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 11:01:36 IST