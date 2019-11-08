Scoob! first look: Scooby-Doo looks his adorable self while fans question Fred's new avatar in upcoming animated film

The much-loved, goofy dog Scooby-Doo is set to hit screens with the upcoming animated film Scoob!. Hanna-Barbera’s comeback of sorts, this film will mark the gang's return to the big screens after 2004’s live-action Scooby-Doo sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

The new film is set to hit theatres in 2020. The first look images, exclusively released by Fandango, give a clear picture of the whole gang — Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers. The announcement also stated that the film's trailer will release on 11 November.

Check out the first looks of each character in Scoob!

Though most characters look the same, some on social media, observed that Fred looked slightly different from his usual cartoon self, an image that millions relate to. The film's screenplay has been penned by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), while it is being helmed by Tony Cervone (Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery). Amid much controversy, the entire voice cast of the film has been recast, except Frank Welker's for the lead role. The new cast consists of Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, and Will Forte as Shaggy. Also appearing in other roles are Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, and Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly. Check out posts on Scoob!

Fred looks like a tool but as long as the movie is good, I’m happy. Super excited to see Scooby-Doo back on the big screen. #Scoob. https://t.co/oBdVU6kA63 — Chris New Yen (@ChristianNewYen) November 8, 2019

The first images from SCOOB are out, and Fred just doesn't look the same. Let's see if we can get #WheresTheAscot trending - https://t.co/GDoDVDziWf — Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 8, 2019

The first images from SCOOB are out, and Fred just doesn't look the same. Let's see if we can get #WheresTheAscot trending - https://t.co/wndDv3h7xx pic.twitter.com/ZKbNTtRabl — ScoopEday (@ScoopEday) November 8, 2019

Scoob! is set to premiere in theaters everywhere on 15 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 12:23:27 IST