Schitt’s Creek creator, actor Dan Levy calls out Comedy Central India for censoring same-sex kiss

Dan Levy said Schitt's Creek was about the “power of inclusivity” and by censoring a scene of gay intimacy, Comedy Central India is making a “harmful statement against that message”

Popular Canadian show Schitt’s Creek took the 2020 Emmy Awards by storm after bagging a total of nine Emmys. The show has been hailed for championing inclusivity where the lead characters have portrayed queer roles and showcased them in a positive light, instead of vouching for the token characters. The show’s creator and actor Dan Levy plays a pansexual character and falls in love with a man.

Levy has also spoken up for LGBTQ+ rights on social media in the past. This time the actor called out Comedy Central India for censoring a kissing scene between two men on Schitt’s Creek via Twitter.

The Indian division of the channel had posted a snippet of the show where some of the lead characters including David (played by Dan Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy), Ted (Dustin Milligan), Stevie (Emily Hampshire), and Patrick (Noah Reid) play spin the bottle.

When the ends of the bottle point at Stevie and Alexis, they can be seen going in for a quick kiss. The same happens when the bottle points at Ted and Alexis. Lastly, the bottle comes at Ted and David and we see Ted going in for a kiss. The clip posted by the channel has effectively cut the whole kiss scene down to a few seconds. The scene continues post the cut for another three minutes.

Do you smell drama? #SchittsCreekOnCC@SchittsCreek | SEASON 5 | THURSDAYS | 10 PM pic.twitter.com/XbHjWsYSij — Comedy Central India (@ComedyCentralIn) March 19, 2019

Dan Levy retweeted the clip and wrote, “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” He added that the show was about the “power of inclusivity” and by censorsing a scene of gay intimacy, the channel was making a “harmful statement against that message”. Levy also used the widely used hashtag ‘love is love’.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

While many fans of the show and supporters of LGBTQ+ rights dragged the channel in the comments. Levy left a quick reply saying it was only the Indian division of Comedy Central which had put the censor and not the American one.

I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time. ✌🏼🙃 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Entertainment portal Deadline pointed out how censoring content in various countries was not new. The report talked about Censor Board of Film Certification blurring images of Indian goddesses Lakshmi and Kali in the film Angry Indian Goddesses in 2015.