Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow gone rogue — 'In Avengers: Infinity War, she and Captain America operate a team of their own'

Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and not just amongst the female actors. Johansson, who has been portraying Black Widow in The Avengers franchise since 2012, is one of those actors who can hold their own in a cast that comprises of big names like Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Now, with The Avengers: Infinity War slated for release soon, Johansson is back as Black Widow and talks about the fate of her character, the future of The Avengers franchise, and her experience of being a part of the Marvel superhero movie for ten years now.

Where do we find your character at the start of Infinity War?

It’s hard to say because there is a two-year period between Civil War and the start of Infinity War. There’s a lot to explore there, but certainly I built a back story for my own character that really finds her in a place where she is more determined than ever to be as strategic as possible and to keep everything under control as much as she possibly can. She’s kind of gone rogue. She and Cap are trying to monitor and take care of as much as they possibly can without having the structure that they had in the safety of the Avengers. They’re operating their own team so to speak. It’s kind of rough when we first find them. I imagine that Natasha is a little bit hardened from what she’s experienced and what she’s had to go through.

Where are Steve Rogers and Natasha in their friendship?

I think Steve and Natasha have a very fluid communication between them. They’ve obviously been on hundreds of missions together, in life or death situations. They operate very much like teammates. It’s a kind of unspoken communication that they have at this point.

What does it mean to see this franchise through to this point?

It’s been really exciting to get to work with some of the actors from different franchises that I have just admired. I guess you would say we are sort of an extended family. And then, of course, there are new characters that are also being introduced to the family. That part of it is wonderful because certainly what Marvel has really championed for, I think, is hiring actors who are unexpected, are dedicated and are fresh. They advocate for new, and that part of it is so exciting. Of course, it’s bittersweet for me because I look around and see the cast and crew that have really become very close friends of mine and like a movie family, and I know that perhaps this could be the last time that all of us are together in this kind of way. It’s a bittersweet feeling, but I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done. And I’m proud of what we’ve built. I really feel like I’ve taken this character as far as I can go within this context, and I’m proud of that.

Talk about coming face-to-face with Thanos.

The Avengers talk about him so much before they see him that we’re sort of fighting this faceless evil, so when they finally see him I think it’s just the likes of something that Natasha could not even possibly imagine. These are the highest stakes that the Avengers have ever faced, and with that she is willing to give it everything she has.

What have these ten years meant to you?

It’s been an incredible opportunity for me to be able to continue to come back to a character that I love so much and be able to peel back the layers, so to speak, of a character that I think in many ways kind of reflects myself and reflects my own growth and my own challenges. I really feel it’s been an incredible gift as an actor to be able to have that experience.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 15:41 PM