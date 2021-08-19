Scarlett Johansson, husband Colin Jost become parents to a baby boy, name him Cosmo
Colin Jost had mentioned about Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy during his stand-up set in Connecticut
Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The Black Widow star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the Saturday Night Live star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.
“Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.
People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.
It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live. Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.
Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his Weekend Update co-host, Michael Che.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
