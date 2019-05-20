You are here:

Scarlett Johansson and SNL actor Colin Jost get engaged after dating for two years

FP Staff

May 20, 2019 11:49:41 IST

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are engaged after dating for two years.

According to E! online, the couple is planning to exchange wedding vows sometime in near future.

The duo made their debut as a couple in November 2017 and most recently attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere together in LA.

Scarlett Johansson and SNL actor Colin Jost get engaged after dating for two years

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost are engaged

Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials.

This will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, while it will be Johansson's third.

The 34-year-old actor's first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010). She then tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they finalised their divorce in September 2017. Johansson shares four-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac.

Fans on social media were quick to react to news of the engagement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:50:04 IST

tags: Avengers: Endgame , BuzzPatrol , colin jost , Engage , Engagement , Hollywood , Romain Dauriac , Rose , Ryan Reynolds , Saturday Night Live , Scarlett Johansson , SNL actor

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Detective Pikachu hauls $58 mn in Canada, US in opening weekend, even as Avengers: Endgame dominates market

Detective Pikachu hauls $58 mn in Canada, US in opening weekend, even as Avengers: Endgame dominates market

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Loki and 'branched reality'

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Loki and 'branched reality'