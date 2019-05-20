You are here:

Scarlett Johansson and SNL actor Colin Jost get engaged after dating for two years

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are engaged after dating for two years.

According to E! online, the couple is planning to exchange wedding vows sometime in near future.

The duo made their debut as a couple in November 2017 and most recently attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere together in LA.

Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials.

This will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, while it will be Johansson's third.

After two years of dating, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost officially announced their engagement. (via @APEntertainment) https://t.co/6hVgKhv98A — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 20, 2019

The 34-year-old actor's first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010). She then tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they finalised their divorce in September 2017. Johansson shares four-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac.

Fans on social media were quick to react to news of the engagement.

Surely you jost. #ScarlettJohansson and #SNL star Colin Jost announce plans to wed. 😮 pic.twitter.com/hWWfhSBCGF — Nick M (@SportsDirectTV) May 20, 2019

“News for you: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged 💍”

me: pic.twitter.com/FjsumOoJGu — madi (@scarlettsbrie) May 20, 2019

i’m watching last nights SNL and holy fuck colin jost and scarlett johansson’s kids are going to be hot as fuck — helena (@defendpoppunk10) May 20, 2019

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:50:04 IST

