Scandal actor Kerry Washington to star in, produce series based on graphic novel Old City Blues

Kerry Washington is all set to feature in and produce Hulu drama Old City Blues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Scandal star will topline the project, based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel of the same name penned by Giannis Milonogiannis.

Details about Washington's role are unclear as the project is still in development. Oscar winning director Gore Verbinski will be helming the drama.

Set in 2048, the story takes place in New Athens, on the ruins of once what was Greece but is now infested with high-tech criminals, corrupt politicians and powerful corporations. The potential series revolves around Solano, Thermidor and the rest of the New Athens Special Police, who try to maintain peace in the city after the cyborg founder of a tech company is found dead.

Black List scribe Arash Amel is adapting the take for the small screen.

Washington is already attached with Hulu to next star in and executive produce its Little Fires Everywhere opposite Reese Witherspoon. According to People, she will also be directing an episode of Showtime's comedy series SMILF, which was created by Frankie Shaw, who also plays Bridgette Bird. Rosie O'Donell also stars in the show as Bird's mother.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 20:22 PM