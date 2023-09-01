Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin, Mukesh Tiwari, Shaad Randhawa

Language: Hindi

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 was based on the fascinating life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by the unforgettable Pratik Gandhi. Three years later, Mehta turns creative director for Tushar Hiranandani’s Scam 2003-The Telgi Story, based on an equally, if not less compelling life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the man who was convicted of stamp paper counterfeiting. Both Mehta and Telgi are earlier painted and presented as heroes, the ultimate underdogs driven by the lust to succeed. They won’t stop at anything, and the characters around them and the background score does nothing but only amplify their boldness.

Telgi, played by Gagan Dev, is described differently by different people, from snake to smart to a Khota Sikka. He possesses shades of Gurukant Desai from Mani Ratnam’s 2007’s Guru, there’s charm and cockiness in the way he talks business and introduces himself. For him, there’s no black or white in business, it’s all about profit. And Hiranandani, who directs the show, and Karan Vyas and Kiran Yadnyopavit, who are the writers, give this ordinary man extraordinarily massy lines. Sample this- Savings account mein confidence jama karke rakha hoon, cash bhi aa jaayega.

Just like any other underdog story of a man who either turned into a messiah or a villain, Scam 2003 walks a family terrain. But the actors walking on it are having a ball. It’s also helped that the Scam franchise chooses actors we were mostly unfamiliar with; they would pass by you in a crowd and you wouldn’t bother to know, unless they showcase what they are truly capable of. After Pratik Gandhi, Gagan Dev too mixes glee and élan in his performance and gifts us some incredible masala moments. Masala isn’t only about a hero hitting 50 people together and sending them flying in the air, it’s about the ability to chew the scenery and own the deliciousness of your lines and narrative with unapologetic demeanor.

The description of the show in the headline uses the word cliched. It’s not always bad to write a story that feels cliched. There are only certain number of conflicts you can infuse into your story, but to be able to own it requires conviction, which Scam 2003 has. And just like the first show of the franchise, the question looms large- Is he a hero or a villain? But the truth is, who cares, as long as he brings a smile to your face. That isn’t any scam!

Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story is now streaming on SonyLIV