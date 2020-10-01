Scam 1992, Social Distance on Netflix, Bahut Hua Samman, Marvel’s 616 on Disney+ Hotstar: Trailers this week

Social Distance, Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan's upcoming quarantine anthology for Netflix, was shot and produced entirely during the coronavirus lockdown.

Here are the trailers

Social Distance

Kohan, along with her associate creators Hilary Weisman Graham, Diego Velasco, Tara Herrmann, and Blake McCormick, is the brain behind Social Distance for Netflix.

Graham, who worked on Netflix prison drama Orange Is The New Black with Kohan, is the showrunner and writer. The cast and crew shot and produced the anthology series entirely based out of their personal spaces, without interacting with each other. This makes Social Distance a part of the abundance of content has emerged from the COVID-19 induced global months-long lockdown.

Social Distance premieres on Netflix on 15 October.

Bahut Hua Samman

Juyal, who is set to play the lead in Bahut Hua Samman, on Tuesday said the comedy holds a "mirror to our society but in a quirky manner".

Produced by Yoodlee Films, the Varanasi-set movie revolves around the lives of two young engineering students (Juyal and debutant Abhishek Chauhan) known for their quick con jobs in their college circuit.

Written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, Bahut Hua Samman is directed by Ashish Shukla. It also features Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das, and Flora Saini.

Juyal said the movie, slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, is "close" to his heart as he plays a lead role.

Bahut Hua Samman premieres on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 2 October.

Marvel’s 616

Marvel's 616 is an eight-episode anthology that showcases the unique journey each filmmaker undergoes while creating magic on-screen. Eight directors share their experiences of making films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and covering the widespread fandom and pop culture that each instalment enjoys.

Marvel's 616 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 20 November.

Scam 1992

Based on the life os stockbroker Harshad Mehta, Scam 1992 charts the journey of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. It is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book titled The Scam.

Scam 1992 premieres on Sony Liv on 9 October.