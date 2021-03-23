SC stays proceedings pending before several HCs on pleas in relation to regulation of OTT platforms
The Supreme Court had earlier issued a notice on a transfer petition filed by the Centre seeking to club all petitions filed in various high courts on the issue of regulating #OTT platforms
The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed proceedings pending before several high courts across the country on pleas related to regulation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that despite the apex court’s earlier order issuing notice on the transfer plea filed by the Centre to club all such petitions filed in various high courts, the Punjab and Haryana High Court is proceeding in the matter pending there.
The bench observed that notice on transfer petition means that proceedings going on have to stay.
Mehta said several fresh petitions are being filed in different high courts on the issue.
“Then we will stay proceedings before all high courts and hear the matter in second week after the Holi break,” the bench said.
The top court had earlier issued a notice on a transfer petition filed by the Centre seeking to club all petitions filed in various high courts on the issue of regulating OTT platforms.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Bombay HC restrains Kamaal R Khan from publishing 'defamatory' reviews about producer Nikhil Dwivedi
The court has issued a four-week notice to Kamaal R Khan to respond to Nikhil Dwivedi's defamation suit,
Amazon Prime Video announces an all-female led series Hush Hush, featuring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka among others
Hush Hush, also starring Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, aims to propel forward the movement of women telling their own stories, said a press release.
Watch: Hello Charlie trailer sees Aadar Jain embark on a road trip with a gorilla
Hello Charlie, also starring Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 9 April.