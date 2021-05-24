With Spiral's earnings, the splatter film franchise Saw has crossed $1 billion in sales

Spiral, the latest movie in the splatter film franchise Saw is at the top of the box office and with its contribution, the franchise has crossed $1 billion in sales.

As reported by Variety, Spiral has earned $15.8 million in the US and has collected $6.7 million globally. Post this collection at the box office, the franchise containing nine films has a total collection of $1,000,799,533.

According to a report in Collider, before the release of Spiral, the franchise had earned $978 million. Therefore, it was expected that the new movie in the Saw franchise would push forward the franchise into the billion-dollar club.

Spiral, which released on 14 May stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols among others.

The publication further mentions that David Spitz, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, Lionsgate congratulated the producers of the Saw franchise Twisted Pictures for the latest achievement. In his statement, David said that those at Twisted Pictures have been creative, innovative and open to new ideas. He also mentioned that the production house has ‘nurtured’ a micro-budget film into a cultural phenomenon that has grossed over one billion dollars.

As reported by Variety, the third film in the Saw franchise Saw III is the highest-grossing of the franchise with a collection of $164 million. It was released in 2006 and since then, six new films of the franchise have been released.

The budget of the Saw franchise films ranges from $1 million to $20 million. Considering the same, the profit margin on the films have been massive. The Saw franchise was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The film revolves around Jigsaw Killer who forces people to play games in order to test their will to survive.