Savyasachi trailer: R Madhavan is the devil incarnate in Naga Chaitanya's action potboiler

The trailer for Savyasachi, which was unveiled on 24 October, hints at the battle of good-versus evil at its core. In the first frame of the video, Madhavan appears on screen as half is face is cascaded by Ravana's mask. A conventional boy and girl meet-cute narrative is overturned on its head when a villain is introduced. Naga Chaitanya's protagonist is reminiscent of Aamir Khan in Ghajini, full of fury and rage seeking vengeance after a tragedy strikes his otherwise perfect life.

The teaser, released on 2 October, introduced the concept of Vanishing Twin Syndrome, in which one of a set of twin foetuses dies and is reabsorbed by the surviving foetus. The trailer elaborates on the concept and describes how his left hand is an entity on its own, and that he has no control over it. The title of the film Savyasachi literally means ambidextrous.

The action potboiler has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and the film's background score has been composed by MM Keeravani. The film is all set to release on 2 November.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 16:58 PM