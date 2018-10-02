Savyasachi teaser: Naga Chaitanya takes the law into his own hands in this action potboiler

Savyasachi, starring Naga Chaitanya, Madhavan, Niddhi Agerwal and Bhumika, is an action drama from Chandoo Mondeti. The film introduces the concept of Vanishing Twin Syndrome, in which one of a set of twin foetuses dies and is reabsorbed by the surviving foetus.

After the family comedy Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Naga Chaitanya is back with a film that looks like an out-and-out action potboiler. The first teaser of the film showcases Naga as Savyasachi — a man full of fury and out for vengeance as is evident from his monologues and action sequences. The seemingly rebellious half of a lost twin, he takes down goons with a sense of vigilante justice and vendetta. Also seen are Niddhi and Bhumika, which means Savyasachi could be embroiled in a messy love triangle of sorts.

However, the most interesting part of this otherwise typical masala film teaser happens to be the last few seconds. We see a two-second glimpse of Madhavan in the Savyasachi teaser, which is the main reason social media is abuzz. The actor seems to be playing the antagonist for a change and is introduced next to a devil's potrait.

The Telugu audience are now eager to watch how this Vanishing Twin Syndrome sub-plot plays out and what is the connection between Naga Chaitanya and Madhavan's characters.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the Savyasachi teaser is also driven by MM Keeravani's dramatic background music and is slated to release later this month.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 13:19 PM