Saumya Tandon confirms she is quitting comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai after five-year run

Actress Saumya Tandon who became a household name as Gori Mem from the popular serial Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has decided to quit the comedy show.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, she confirmed the news, stating, "Yes, I have decided to not renew my contract further. Tomorrow (21 August) is my last day of shoot. Finally, people can stop speculating whether I will continue on the show or not.”

Elaborating on why she decided to call it quits with the show that has given her so much popularity and that too amidst a time when actors are ruing lack of work, Saumya said that while it is an impractical decision to quit a stable job in an established show, she realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore.

"I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that Bhabi Ji... did not contribute to my growth," she said, adding that she had a beautiful journey on the show, but having played the character for five years, she does not see herself doing it for five years more.

Saumya also revealed that the show's producers were extremely co-operative and she shares a great rapport with them. Speaking on the pay cut, the actor said that in these times people have to accept that the economy has been hit and that she is not leaving the show because of monetary reasons.

As for future plans, she revealed she wants to be part of well-written stories.

As per a report in ABP Live, there has been quite some buzz regarding Saumya planning to quit the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent pay cut, however the actor had earlier refuted the rumours. It was also being said that Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala will replace her on the popular show.

The actress plays the character of Anita Mishra opposite actor Aasif Shekih, who plays her husband on the show.