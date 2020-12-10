Entertainment

Satyendar Jain thanks Shah Rukh Khan after actor donates Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 treatment

The Union Health Ministry in its Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 has allowed the use of Remdesivir for restricted emergency purposes in patients in the moderate stages of the COVID-19 disease under “investigational therapies”.

Press Trust of India December 10, 2020 18:49:02 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for donating 500 Remdesivir injections, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, saying it came at a time “when it was needed the most”.

Here is Jain's tweet

Jain told reporters that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital is not over yet but it is “definitely on the wane”.

Delhi recorded 2463 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Wednesday, the lowest number of deaths in a single day, since 1 November.

Updated Date: December 10, 2020 18:49:02 IST

