Satyendar Jain thanks Shah Rukh Khan after actor donates Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 treatment
The Union Health Ministry in its Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 has allowed the use of Remdesivir for restricted emergency purposes in patients in the moderate stages of the COVID-19 disease under “investigational therapies”.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for donating 500 Remdesivir injections, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, saying it came at a time “when it was needed the most”.
The Union Health Ministry in its Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 has allowed the use of Remdesivir for restricted emergency purposes in patients in the moderate stages of the COVID-19 disease under “investigational therapies”.
Here is Jain's tweet
We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most.
we are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis.
— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 10, 2020
Jain told reporters that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital is not over yet but it is “definitely on the wane”.
Delhi recorded 2463 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Wednesday, the lowest number of deaths in a single day, since 1 November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Actor Tannaz Irani says she has tested positive for COVID-19, currently isolating at home
Tannaz Irani told a leading daily that she had experienced physical symptoms of the virus but she dismissed them as signs of exertion.
Sonu Sood reportedly mortgages his eight Mumbai properties to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy
Sonu Sood has reportedly mortgaged two shops and six flats located in Mumbai’s Juhu area to raise funds for his philanthropic efforts.
After Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani visits movie theatre to watch Indoo Ki Jawani with family
"Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family," Kiara Advani posted on social media ahead of the release of Indoo Ki Jawani