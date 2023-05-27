Satyaprem Ki Katha’s first song ‘Naseeb Se’ featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is out now. Shot in Kashmir, the song captures the intense chemistry between the leads. The link was shared by the lead pair on its social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to release in cinemas on June 29 and the team wrapped the shoot of the film. The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma.

A source close to the project revealed that “A massive song has been shot with Kartik for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself made sure that the scale of the song is as huge as any of his previous films including big blockbusters with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar films.” The excitement about the music of the film is already been increased after hearing a little of it in the teaser.